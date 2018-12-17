“Manju Warrier’s Absence does not Affect Women Wall”: M.M Mani 

After supporting Women Wall initially, actress Manju Warrier had withdrawn from the proposed ‘women wall’. She in her Facebook page had declared this.

Manju said she wasn’t aware of the political angle to the issue and said art is her only politics while announcing through her Fb post that she is withdrawing from Women Wall. Now electricity minister M.M Mani has come out saying that Women Wall was not dependent on the involvement of Manju Warrier in any way.

“Manju Warrier’s absence will not affect the wall. Ramesh Chennithala and Oommen Chandy will be shown how to build a wall, if they come on January 1. We are aiming at a Guinness record through Women Wall,” he said.