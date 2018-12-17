No one can make any claims on ‘Randamoozham’: MT’s daughter

Aswathy Nair, daughter of Malayalam writer M.T.Vasudevan Nair has clarified her opinion on ‘Randamoozham’ film row. director V.A. Sreekumar Menon claimed that he would start shooting for the movie Randamoozham, based on M.T’s 1984 novel by the same name, in 6 months time. He had also said that the storyboard for the film was ready, and that he meets M.T. every month in order to discuss the film. Aswathy in her facebook post questioned this claim of the director.

‘Randamoozham’ is a masterpiece work of my father Shri MT Vasudevan Nair and no one can make any claims on its rights as on date”, wrote Aswathy.

In July 2014, M.T. had handed over the screenplay of Randamoozham to V.A. Sreekumar, for a contract period of three years. The director had claimed that Randamoozham would be India’s costliest movie that will be produced by industrialist and UAE-based businessman B.R.Shetty. M.T waited for four years, but there was no sign of the movie even starting. Given that the three year period and an extra year of grace period had elapsed, M.T. Vasudevan Nair wanted the script back and he filed a case in Calicut Municipal Court. M.T. Vasudevan Nair told the Municipal Court that he wanted his story back and was willing to pay the advance back to Sreekumar Menon. Though the Municipal Court gave an injunction in favour of M.T. Vasudevan Nair, Sreekumar appealed in the District Court of Kozhikode. He has asked the court permission for arbitration.

The 1984 novel Randamoozham tells the story of the Mahabharata epic through the eyes of Bheema. It won the Vayalar Award for the best literary work in Malayalam in 1985, and the Muttathu Varkey Award in 1994.