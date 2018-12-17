“Pinarayi Vijayan had Promised to Shelter Devaswom Board even if Donation from Hundial Takes a hit” Says Devasom Board President

Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar has revealed that Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had promised him that the Government will shelter Devaswom board even if the income from hundial takes a hit. BJP and some other right-wing outfits had made an extensive campaign to not make donations into Hundial and this has caused a serious dip in the income of the temple.

Devaswom board was falling into a crisis as a result of this. The government understood this and has interfered to save the board. Devaswom board president said that the income from Sabarimala was used to run other lesser known temples that don’t generate a lot of revenue.