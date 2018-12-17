KeralaLatest NewsReligion & FaithPolitics

Sabarimala Temple: Tantri says transgenders can enter the temple

Dec 17, 2018, 03:34 pm IST
The head priest of Sabarimala temple clarified that transgenders can enter the temple. Sabarimala tantri Kantararu Rajeevaru said that transgenders are not banned from visiting Sabarimala temple. They can visit the temple by observing the customs and rituals of Sabarimala.

Earlier, the Police on Sunday denied entry to four transgender people who came for a darshan to the Sabarimala temple. The transgenders later said that they were subjected to ridicule, threats and was asked to return by the police at Erumely, the first base camp at the temple town.

The four people, identified as Ananya, Trupthi, Avanthika, and Ranjumol, are reportedly from Kottayam and Ernakulam, and had maintained the required fast and were carrying the irumudikettu (bag of holy offerings Ayyappa devotees carry).

