Sabarimala: Will approach Union government, says NSS

NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair said that the NSS will approach union government on Sabarimala issue. NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair has come up with harsh criticism against the state government regarding Sabarimala women entry issue.

“The government aims to abolish traditions and customs of Sabarimala. NSS does not plan to become anyone’s tool. We also want renaissance. Evil rituals should be removed. However, faith is important for us. The government is forcing employees to participate in the woman wall. Is this way to renaissance? I think CM’s arrogance is the root of all this”, Nair said.

“He became our CM only now. As an administrator of the state, he is responsible to look after all the matters of our state. But he is not behaving in that fashion. We don’t have any different opinion with the government other than Sabarimala issue. Some are saying that the government did something for NSS. They did nothing different from the UDF government. If the state government aims to harm the believers, NSS plans to approach the central government. We will support everyone who upholds faith”, Sukumaran Nair said.