SHOCKING! Film-Serial Actress Held in Drug Case

Thrikkakkara: Serial actress and her driver has been arrested in a drug case. It is a Film-Serial actress Aswathy Babu(22) and her driver Bino Abraham(38) who were arrested for keeping M.D.M.A(Methyl enedioxy methamphetamine). She was arrested from her flat by yesterday afternoon by Sub-inspector A.N Shaju and S.I Bibin. Four grams of MDMA was recovered from her house.

MDMA costs 2000 rs per gram. This was bought from Bengaluru by Binoy.

(M.D.M.A)Methyl enedioxy methamphetamine, commonly known as ecstasy, is a psychoactive drug primarily used as a recreational drug. The desired effects include altered sensations and increased energy, empathy, and pleasure. When taken by mouth, effects begin after 30–45 minutes and last 3–6 hours.