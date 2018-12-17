Sitaram Yechury Takes a Strong Stand against P.K Sasi

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that when the accused P.K Sasi is taken back into the party after he serves his suspension period, he should not be given any position in the party. Even after his suspension period, he should be given primary membership only after analysing his behaviour during the time when he served the suspension period. Yechury put forward this proposal in the Central Committee meeting.

DYFI women leader who had made a complaint against P.K Sasi is apparently not satisfied with the action taken by the party against Sasi. She had come back demanding a re-examination of the commission report, as the report itself had leaked yesterday and the report was trying to shelter the accused.