Termination of M-Panel employees setback for KSRTC, says Transport minister

Transport minister A.K.Saseendran said that termination of M-panel conductors in the backdrop of High Court verdict is a huge setback for KSRTC. “This decision poses a serious threat for the KSRTC which is already in debt. The hopes of saving the corporation from debt have been lost. The situation will worsen when 8000 permanent employees join the corporation and this will be informed to the court”, clarified the minister.

Meantime, 3861 temporary employees of the KSRTC will step down on Monday. The order for their removal was prepared. The list of employees to be terminated will be handed over to each unit chief. Special order will be issued to the employees. Advice letter will be sent to 4051 new employees. The arrangements have been made for this. The High Court will consider the case filed by m-panel employees on Monday. The government is not interested in the removal of temporary employees. They have decided to file an appeal when the Supreme Court opens on January 2nd.