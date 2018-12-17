This city witnesses the coldest day of season

With the minimum temperature dipping to 2.5 degree Celsius on Monday, Kathmandu experienced the coldest day of this winter season. The minimum temperature in Kathmandu Valley was 3.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Normal life has been affected by the plunge in mercury across the country.

The Meteorological Department said the cloudy weather is likely to continue in the eastern and central regions, including the Kathmandu Valley, for Tuesday as well due to the Phet Cyclone in the southwest of Bay of Bengal. The department said the temperature might plunge further across the country in the coming days.