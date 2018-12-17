Latest NewsTravelmaniaInternationalTourismSpecial

This city witnesses the coldest day of season

Dec 17, 2018, 09:28 pm IST
Less than a minute

With the minimum temperature dipping to 2.5 degree Celsius on Monday, Kathmandu experienced the coldest day of this winter season. The minimum temperature in Kathmandu Valley was 3.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Normal life has been affected by the plunge in mercury across the country.

The Meteorological Department said the cloudy weather is likely to continue in the eastern and central regions, including the Kathmandu Valley, for Tuesday as well due to the Phet Cyclone in the southwest of Bay of Bengal. The department said the temperature might plunge further across the country in the coming days.

Tags

Related Articles

yoga
Jun 21, 2018, 08:54 am IST

International Yoga Day 2018: Yoga one of the most powerful unifying forces, Says PM Modi

Oct 3, 2018, 11:04 am IST

Central Government to Promote paperless KYC for offline Aadhaar verification

GOA CONGRESS CHIEF RESIGNS
Mar 20, 2018, 02:35 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS! GOA CONGRESS CHIEF RESIGNS

Nov 29, 2018, 04:13 pm IST

Ayyappa Devotee Gearing up For Sabarimala Visit With his Daughter Finds his Autorickshaw Destroyed

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close