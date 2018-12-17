Transgenders granted permission to trek Sabarimala

The four-member transgender group has been granted permission to trek Sabarimala temple. Police had stopped them when they reached Erumeli to go to Sabarimala on Sunday.

After this, they submitted a complaint to the high court appointed monitoring committee following which they were granted permission to visit Sabarimala. The transgender group had reached Thiruvananthapuram on Monday to meet the monitoring committee members. They conducted discussions with the committee member DGP Hemachandran. He said that the stance of the committee will be informed after discussing with other members. The team held a discussion with IG Manoj Abraham. Police have said that there is no obstruction for the transgender group to visit Sabarimala.

On Sunday the transgender group had reached in women’s dress to trek the hill shrine. Police had blocked them leading to huge protests. As per the reports, the transgenders have decided to visit the temple in women’s dress itself.