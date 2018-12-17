CinemaLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Watch : Character Posters of Rajinikanth Film 'Petta'

Dec 17, 2018, 11:12 pm IST
Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta starring Rajinikanth in the lead is currently in the post-production. The movie is gearing up for release next month. A new poster of Sasikumar’s character has been released in social media. His character is named Malik and it he said to be essaying a very crucial part in the movie.

Petta’ has an incredible star cast, probably the biggest in Tamil cinema in recent years. Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha, Simran, Trisha, Malavika Mohanan and Megha Akash are playing major roles alongside Rajinikanth. Guru Somasundaram, Munishkanth Ramdoss, Manikandan Achari, Sanath Reddy, Deepak Paramesh and ‘Aadukalam’ Naren will be seen in supporting roles.

 

