Whatsapp Gets this Useful Feature for all Users. Check this Out

A feature already available in ios, WhatsApp for Android has now brought the anticipated Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature for all users. This feature will allow users to watch video content from third-party apps within WhatsApp, without the need to move outside a chat window.It essentially lets you watch Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube videos in a small window and continue to scroll through WhatsApp chats simultaneously.

The new feature enables users to watch videos in a floating window while using the app’s other chat features simultaneously. This means users can open video links from Facebook, YouTube Instagram and other platforms directly on their WhatsApp screen. Prior to this, WhatsApp redirected users to external pages and apps when clicking on video links from Youtube, Tumblr, Facebook and Instagram.