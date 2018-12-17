Latest Newscelebrities

Zareen Khan gets mobbed by the crowd at a store launch; VIDEO

Dec 17, 2018, 12:39 pm IST
Less than a minute
Zareen-Khan-mobbed

Zareen Khan was in Aurangabad for a store launch was mobbed by the crowd. A huge number of fans were present at the event, but reportedly, when the actress had to leave, the crowd didn’t let her car pass through and the situation went out of control.

In a shocking video, it can be seen how the crowd lost its cool to have a glimpse of the actress. Police finally had to resort to lathi charge to take control over the whole situation.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Bollywood actress #ZareenKhan getting MOBBED by fans at #Aurangabad! ???

A post shared by SpotboyE (@spotboye) on

Tags

Related Articles

terrorist identity
Aug 29, 2018, 06:06 am IST

Three Bangladeshi terrorists arrested by Border Security Force

live-updates-fans-greet-kamal-haasan-adulation
Mar 1, 2018, 03:36 pm IST

You Will Be Surprised To Know What Happened After Kamal Hassan Launched His Party Website

Jun 22, 2018, 04:14 pm IST

PM Modi seeks double digit growth for India; Aims to raise India’s share in the world

Auro
Jun 16, 2018, 08:24 pm IST

If Govt can’t, we can avenge Aurangzeb’s death, says Brother

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close