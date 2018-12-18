300 million mobile phones to be sold in India next year

A report reveals that an estimated 302 million mobile handsets will be sold in India in 2019. This will be the highest ever in a year. Of the 302 million mobile handsets, 149 million (49.3 percent) will be smartphones, 55 million (18.2 percent) will be smart-feature phones and the remaining 98 million (32.5 percent) will be the feature phones, the study showed.

Some of the prominent brands that are expected to witness growth in their sales next year compared to 2018 include Xiaomi, OnePlus, Google, Nokia, Asus, and Realme, the report said. According to the research from technology research consulting firm techARC, ‘Xiaomi’ is expected to continue the lead in 2019 in the overall smartphone market.

techARC said the sales estimates are based on its internal projections, validated through interactions across the value chain including users, channel, original equipment manufacturers (OEMS) and component suppliers.