KeralaLatest News

Check out today’s Petrol Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Dec 18, 2018, 09:48 am IST
Less than a minute
Petrol-Prices-Falls-Down-For-The-Third-Straight-Day

The price of Petrol in Thiruvananthapuram is at Rs 73.74 per litre Today.

As on June 2017, Petrol prices in India are revised daily, and this is called the dynamic fuel price method. Petrol and diesel rates are revised at 06:00 a.m. every day. Before this prices were revised every fortnight. Various factors impact the price of fuel. These include rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues, demand for fuel, and so on. When international crude oil prices gain, prices in India move higher. Price of fuel includes excise duty, value added tax (VAT), and dealer commission. VAT varies from state to state. After adding excise duty, dealer commission and VAT, the retail selling price of the petrol gets nearly doubled.

Tags

Related Articles

22 year old
Jul 2, 2018, 04:11 pm IST

The demand made by a Joint Commissioner to 22 year old rape victim is shocking!

Jan 1, 2018, 05:41 pm IST

Fantastic teaser of SRK starrer ‘ZERO’ is here!

Nov 21, 2017, 07:54 pm IST

Famous actress reveals the shocking secrets behind the porn movies

Feb 4, 2018, 07:58 pm IST

CVS: what is it and how to treat it?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close