‘Demonetization the world’s biggest scam’, accuses Rahul Gandhi

Dec 18, 2018, 05:29 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi termed demonetisation the world’s biggest scam. He also said that the government has stolen from the public, shopkeepers, and farmers.

“There will be many more typos coming now,” he said when asked about government’s claim on the “error” in the affidavit given to the Supreme Court on the Rafale issue. The government claimed in its affidavit that the Rafale pricing issue has been looked into by the CAG whose report has been discussed in Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee.

Raising the issue of alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal, he accused the BJP of running away from a debate in Parliament. “We will force a JPC on the Rafale issue. Why are they (government and BJP) running away from a debate in Parliament,” Gandhi said.

He assured the people that the Congress and all other opposition parties would stand by them.

