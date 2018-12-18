Former Minister caught looking at woman’s picture on phone in Assembly

N.Mahesh, Karnataka’s lone MLA from the Bahujan Samaj Party, was caught on camera scrolling through a picture of a woman on his mobile phone during the winter Assembly session.

TV channels in the state and national news channel played videos of the MLA scrolling through photos of women on his phone. Mahesh was criticized for using his mobile phone during an Assembly session while some had reservations about his decision to scroll through pictures of women.

He accused the media of sensationalizing the issue. He later confessed that he took the phone and it was a mistake. He vowed that he would not carry his phone into the Assembly session in the future. He said that he was searching for a girl for an alliance for his son. His friend sent him a photo of a girl.

The winter session of the Legislative Assembly has entered its second week. Mahesh was the lone minister from the BSP in the coalition government’s cabinet until he resigned from his post on October 11. He was the Primary and Secondary Education Minister in the state and his resignation came soon after BSP leader Mayawati announced that the party would not be aligned with the Congress during the elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

In 2014, the use of mobile phones was banned by former Speaker Kagodu Thimappa after BJP MLA Prabhu Chavan was caught on camera zooming into photos of Priyanka Gandhi. In the same period, Congress leaders Ambareesh, the actor-politician who passed away recently and S.S.Malikarjun were also reprimanded for using their mobile phones on the floor of House. Previously, three BJP ministers— Laxman Savadi, C.C.Patil, and J.Krishna Palemar had resigned from their posts after they were caught watching porn in the state assembly.