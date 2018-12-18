Gautham Menon and Ramya Krishnan team up for Jayalalitha biopic

Already 3 filmmakers – A.L.Vijay, Bharathiraja, and Priyadarshini have announced their bio-pic projects on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Dr.J.Jayalalitha. While the above mentioned three are feature films, director Gautham Menon has now revealed his plans to make a web series based on the late actress-turned-political leader.

According to reports, the 30-episode-series will have veteran actress Ramya Krishnan as Jayalalithaa. It must be noted that Ramya had earlier expressed her interest in acting in Jayalalithaa biopic. She has also worked with Gautham Menon in ‘Kaakha Kaakha’, in which she appears in a song sequence. This upcoming project is being planned as a web series as it will be very difficult to capture Jayalalithaa’s illustrious life in a 3-hour long movie. A leading production house is behind the project.

Gautham Menon meanwhile has two films to be completed. ‘Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta’ with Dhanush and ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ with Vikram have been in the making for a long time now. The director has not had a release for over two years now. He will be hoping to finish the pending works soon and move on to his ambitious web series project.