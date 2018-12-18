Here is how Deepika reacts when asked about Ranbir not attending her wedding reception

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were the only two who were suspiciously missing from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception.

Recent reports say that Ranbir was busy shooting for an all-night schedule of Brahmastra that same day.

When Filmfare got a chance to quiz Deepika on Ranbir’s absence from her wedding reception despite being invited, she however seemed quite unaffected as she said, “We’ve not spoken. I mean, we spoke before the reception but we have not spoken after. But, that’s him. I’m not surprised at all. But, that’s the relationship we share and that’s the beauty of that relationship; so much is said without saying much at all”.