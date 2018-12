Bhama, Mollywood’s favourite actress who made her debut in Nivedhyam recently shared a picture on social media and is going viral.

The actress spotted wearing Hijab and looks absolutely gorgeous like an Arab-girl. The actress shared her pictures on social media and she reveals that the hijab was gifted by famous designer Shibnas Nazar.

Take a look at the pictures below;

The recent report says that the actress is waiting for the massive comeback.