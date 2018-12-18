Latest NewsRecipe

How To Make Gulab Jamun

Dec 18, 2018, 05:42 pm IST
Gulab-Jamun

As we all know that Gulab Jamun is all time favourite item for all age groups. Gulab meaning rose and Jamun meaning berry makes for Gulab Jamun as a berry-sized ball dunken in rose flavoured sugar syrup. It can be served hot with vanilla ice-cream or just a stand-alone chilled dish.

Here is a quick easy recipe:

Ingredients Of Homemade Gulab Jamun

For Sugar Syrup:

  • 2 Cups Sugar
  • 5 Cups Water
  • 1 tsp Milk
  • 1/4 tsp Cardamom Seeds
  • 1/2 tsp Saffron
  • 1/2 tsp Cardamom Powder

For Gulab Jamun Balls:

  • 1 1/2 Cups Khoya, grated
  • 1/2 tsp Baking Soda
  • 1/2 Cup Maida
  • 1 tsp Milk

How to Make Homemade Gulab Jamun

Prepare Sugar Syrup:

  • Take required quantity of sugar and water in a deep pan. Stir and bring to boil on high flame for sugar to dissolve.
  • Now add milk and cardamom seeds to the sugar water. Boil further and strain.
  • Then add saffron and cardamom powder and bring the mixture to rolling boil for about 5-6 minutes until it becomes little sticky.

Prepare Gulab Jamun Balls:

  • Take the grated Khoya in a medium size deep bowl.
  • Add baking soda and maida. Combine them thoroughly but gently using a spoon.
  • Add a teaspoon of milk to it and knead all of them together to make a smooth and soft dough. Add another teaspoon of milk if required.
  • Make sure that the dough is a bit softer to avoid cracking of ball while deep frying.
  • Divide the dough into equal parts and make smooth surfaced balls out of it.
  • Now heat ghee in a pan over medium flame and add the Jamun balls to deep-fry them. Cook evenly until it becomes golden brown.
  • Make sure that you do not cook on high flame otherwise the balls will burn.
  • Now drain and let them cool for a few minutes.
  • Then immerse the gulab jamuns in the warm sugar syrup for at least 30 minutes. It increases in size when it soaks the sugar syrup.
  • Hot and tasty sweet dish is ready to serve.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

