Ingredients Of Mutton Beliram

500 Gram Mutton

4 Tbsp Desi Ghee

2 Tbsp Coriander Seeds

2 1/2 Cup Curd

2 Nos Onion, sliced

2 tsp Ginger, chopped

2 tsp Garlic, chopped

2 tsp Red Chilli Powder

3-4 Nos Cloves

4-5 Nos Green Cardamom

4 Nos Black Peppercorn

1 Sticks Cinnamon

To taste Salt

To garnish Fresh Coriander

How to Make Mutton Beliram

1. Take a large bowl, add curd, sliced onion, chopped ginger and garlic, red chili powder, cloves, green cardamom, black peppercorn, cinnamon stick and salt. Mix it well.

2. Add mutton cubes in it and rub evenly. Let it marinate for at least 2 hours.

3. Take a thick bottom vessel add ghee and coriander seeds. Saute it for 15-20 seconds, add the marinated mutton.

4. Along with marination turn to high heat until the liquid comes to boil.

5. Now, lower the heat cover it and simmer it till mutton is cooked, stir at regular intervals.

6. Uncover it and increase the heat to medium, saute it till oil starts to release, it should has a semi dry consistency.

7. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot.