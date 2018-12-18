Jayalalitha’s hospital bill was Rs 7 Cr: Apollo claims Rs 44 lakh still pending

The Appolo Hospital in Chennai has informed that there is an outstanding balance of Rs 44 lakh is still pending in late Chief minister J.Jayalalitha’s medical bills.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo on September 22, 2016, for ‘fever and dehydration.’ She was treated by a team of expert doctors from London, AIIMS and Chennai till December 5, 2016, when she passed away.

According to a bill summary submitted by the hospital to the Arumughasamy commission, the total cost of the treatment and other services is Rs 6.86 crore, but so far only Rs 6.41 crore has been paid, and an outstanding amount of Rs 44 lakh is pending. The bill for health care services alone is Rs 1.92 crore. Of this, the hospital has charged a consultation fee of Rs 71 lakh. Usage of equipment, such as ventilators, infusion pump, and syringe pump has been billed at Rs 7.10 lakh, while medicines from the ward pharmacy cost Rs 38 lakh. The room has been billed at Rs 24 lakh.



Under professional charges, the hospital has charged Rs 92 lakh for services from London-based Dr. Richard Beale, who was flown in for treatment. Singapore hospital Mount Elizabeth has meanwhile been paid more than Rs 12 lakh. In another section titled ‘Room rent/Food and Beverages/Engineering service,’ the hospital has stated that room rent comes up to Rs 1.24 crores (an additional amount from the earlier mentioned Rs 24 lakh), food and beverage services are Rs 1.17 crore and engineering services has been pegged at Rs 30 lakh.



In June last year, Vaigaichelvan of the AIADMK had stated, “We decided not to use the peoples’ tax money but to pay it from the party treasury. We have settled our Amma’s medical bills in full and paid Rs 6 crore to Apollo hospitals by way of cheque.”