K.C.B.C Slams Women Wall For this Reason. Do you Agree?

To defend the mass protest of devotees on Sabarimala issue and to protect Renaissance values, the government will form a human chain of women on January 1. The decision came after the Chief minister’s meeting with the representatives of social organizations. Criticisms have been raised from many corners against Women Wall, and K.C.B.C is the latest to join the band of critics.

“Women Wall should not be raised by dividing the society. It will give a wrong message to the society to picture only a selected few as the harbinger of Renaissance. It is wrong for an organisation or a community to claim the credit of renaissance” says KCBC in their press note.