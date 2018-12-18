KeralaLatest News

K.C.B.C Slams Women Wall For this Reason. Do you Agree?

Dec 18, 2018, 06:31 am IST
Less than a minute

To defend the mass protest of devotees on Sabarimala issue and to protect Renaissance values, the government will form a human chain of women on January 1. The decision came after the Chief minister’s meeting with the representatives of social organizations. Criticisms have been raised from many corners against Women Wall, and K.C.B.C is the latest to join the band of critics.

“Women Wall should not be raised by dividing the society. It will give a wrong message to the society to picture only a selected few as the harbinger of Renaissance. It is wrong for an organisation or a community to claim the credit of renaissance” says KCBC in their press note.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 5, 2018, 08:13 pm IST

J&K : Police registers new FIR against army

Nov 8, 2018, 06:18 am IST

BJP Chief Minister’s brother-in-law will Contest on a Congress Ticket

rahul-gandhi-eyes-strengthen-anti-bjp-front-meeting-leader
Mar 15, 2018, 02:32 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi eyes to strengthen Anti-BJP front by meeting this leader

Jan 21, 2018, 05:12 pm IST

Republic Day Special: The story behind the formation of states in India

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close