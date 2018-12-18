KeralaLatest NewsBusiness

KSRTC to start the appointment process on Thursday

Dec 18, 2018, 09:37 pm IST
Tomin Thachankary, managing director of KSRTC has clarified that those who have received advice memo will be appointed immediately. He informed everyone to appear at the KSRTC headquarters on Thursday. KSRTC has decided to obey the High Court verdict. 4041 employees will be divided into four batches and the appointment process will commence on Thursday at 10 am, said Thachankary.

High Court had directed to appoint the employees within two days by terminating the M-Panel employees. Advice memo and identity proof will be evaluated.

