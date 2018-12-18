List of Tallest Actresses in Bollywood

Tall actresses often grab the attention of viewers. It adds more beauty quotient to stunning looks if used in the right way.

There are many actors and actresses who are blessed with a proper height, however, there are many who unfortunately don’t have that kind of tallness. Actresses can wear high heels and hide this problem but it’s the actors who face a huge problem especially if they are paired opposite a tall heroine.

Here are 10 top heroines height-wise, from India’s tinsel town;

Actresses

Aishwarya Rai, Huma Qureshi 1.70 m

Priyanka Chopra 1.72 m

Sonakshi Sinha 1.73 m

Katrina Kaif 1.74 m

Mugdha Godse, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor at 1.75 cm

Yukta Mookhey 180 cm

Kareena Kapoor 1.63 m, Alia Bhatt 1.68, Parineeti Chopra 1.72 m, Nargis Fakhri 1.75 m.