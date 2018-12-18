Minister G Sudhakaran Lashes out at Manju Warrier

After supporting Women-Wall initially, actress Manju Warrier had withdrawn from the proposed ‘women wall’. She in her Facebook page had declared this.

Manju said she wasn’t aware of the political angle to the issue and said art is her only politics while announcing through her Fb post that she is withdrawing from Women Wall. Now Minister G Sudhakaran has criticised Manju Warrier for her stand on the women wall.

Manju Warrier should change the lens of her social awareness with which she looked at the women wall. The shield has no politics. This is a problem of her lens. I respect her as an actress” he said.

Earlier electricity minister M.M Mani had come out saying that Women Wall was not dependent on the involvement of Manju Warrier in any way.