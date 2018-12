The duo stepped out for a quite dinner together on Monday night. Wearing a black printed jumpsuit and pointed black pumps, Mira looked beautiful. Shahid can be seen wearing an all-black T-shirt and track bottoms.

View this post on Instagram #mirakapoor and #shahidkapoor last evening @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Dec 17, 2018 at 6:24pm PST