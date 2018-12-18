Latest Newscelebrities

Ranveer Singh gate-crashed a wedding and clicked photos with the bride and groom; VIDEO

Dec 18, 2018, 11:08 am IST
Ranveer Singh is currently busy with the promotions of his film Simmba. While out giving interviews recently, Ranveer decided to gatecrash a wedding.

While he was at a hotel in Mumbai for the promotional interviews for, Simmba, Ranveer Singh saw a wedding taking place in the courtyard and decided to join the bride and groom on their big day. Dressed in a suede jacket and boots Ranveer for sure made the couple very happy.

Take a look at the photos of the actor posing with the guests at the wedding below:

View this post on Instagram

 

HD video of #ranveersingh at the wedding

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

