Sabarimala: Protest Over Police’s Dress With Boots and Shield near Sannidhanam

Dec 18, 2018, 02:31 pm IST
Sabarimala: Police’ officers in outfit with boots and shield near Sannidhanam had caused some protest today at Sabarimala. The incident happened around 10 30 in the morning. Police were trying to offer security to the 4 transgenders who reached Sabarimala today.

Four half an hour Police stood there in this outfit. Initially, some pilgrims expressed their displeasure but police were not ready to back off. But then soon the protest intensified and police confessed that it was a mistake and they will take care to ensure that such occurrences do not happen again.

