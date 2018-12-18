School girl raped by school staff

A 16-year-old student has allegedly been raped by the school office assistant. The incident occurred in a government-aided school in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. The police have arrested the accused Albert Soundarajan aged 32, from Cuddalore district.

According to the police, a Class 10 student of the boarding school went to a room designated for drinking water. Even as she finished fetching a glass of water, she was allegedly overpowered by Albert, who then proceeded to rape her. The girl fell unconscious as soon as she was overpowered. She got up later and narrated what happened to the headmaster. She said she was raped by the man, Albert Soundarajan. Based on the girl’s complaint, the man, who has been working as a school office assistant, has been arrested from his home opposite the school and remanded in custody.”

The police say that the Child Welfare Committee in the district has been informed, even as the accused has been lodged at the Central Jail in Cuddalore. An FIR has been registered at the All Women’s Police Station in Thirukoilur. A case has been booked under Section 4 (Punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.