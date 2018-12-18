KeralaLatest NewselectionsdeathIndiamembers and peoplePoliticsCrime

Sunanda Pushkar Death Case: Court instructs police to hand over documents to Tharoor

Dec 18, 2018, 11:54 pm IST
A Delhi Court has instructed directed Delhi Police to hand over certain documents to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, accused in a case related to wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal passed the directions after he was told by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, that there were discrepancies in certain electronic evidence, provided by the prosecution. He told the court that some of the documents mentioned in the list of evidence were either not received by him or failed to open. The court had directed Delhi Police to hand over various documents filed along with the charge-sheet, including statements of witnesses, to Tharoor on a plea moved by him.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

The court had on June 5 summoned Tharoor, observing there was sufficient ground to proceed against him. He has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case. The Thiruvananthapuram MP was granted regular bail on July 7 after he appeared before the court in pursuance to the summons issued against him.

