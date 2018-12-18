Transgenders Will not be Stopped, all set to Visit Sabarimala

Thiruvananthapuram: Four transgenders had earlier made an unsuccessful attempt to trek Sabarimala the other day. The issue had caught the public attention and police had come under criticism for the way handled the issue. Now it is known that transgenders will not be stopped in their attempt to visit Sabarimala and police will give protection for them from Nilakkal to Sannidhanam.

It was on 16th December that Ranju, Ananya, Avanthika, Tripthi Shetty reached Sabarimala. But they were told that trekking the hill in Saree would create problems that they should wear men’s dress. It was reported that the transgenders were not ready for this and they were sent back.

The latest update says that the transgenders are already on their way to Sabarimala.