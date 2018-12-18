Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Vijay Mallya to face bankruptcy proceedings

Dec 18, 2018, 08:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya will face bankruptcy proceedings in the UK High Court next year. A consortium of Indian banks in their attempt to recoup unpaid debt worth over one billion pounds has filed the case. The hearing is expected to take place in March.

A UK-based law firm which had won a landmark case for the 13 banks led by State Bank of India earlier this year, confirmed that their bankruptcy petition against the businessman has been transferred to the insolvency list in London’s High Court of Justice.

In a ruling in May, a UK High Court judge had refused to overturn a worldwide order freezing Mallya’s assets. The court also upheld an Indian court’s ruling that the consortium of 13 Indian banks were entitled to recover funds.

Tags

Related Articles

Apr 12, 2018, 03:15 pm IST

Afghanistan’s central province of Ghazni killed 15 members in Taliban attack

K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) & Mamta Banerjee
Mar 20, 2018, 09:04 am IST

Will Telangana Chief Minister form non-BJP, non-Congress party?

Oct 27, 2018, 11:43 am IST

Abhishek Bachchan to celebrate Karva Chauth with his wife Aishwarya Rai

kangana and modiji
Mar 18, 2018, 01:29 pm IST

This Bollywood Beauty is a big fan of Modiji

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close