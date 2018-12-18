Vijay Mallya to face bankruptcy proceedings

Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya will face bankruptcy proceedings in the UK High Court next year. A consortium of Indian banks in their attempt to recoup unpaid debt worth over one billion pounds has filed the case. The hearing is expected to take place in March.

A UK-based law firm which had won a landmark case for the 13 banks led by State Bank of India earlier this year, confirmed that their bankruptcy petition against the businessman has been transferred to the insolvency list in London’s High Court of Justice.

In a ruling in May, a UK High Court judge had refused to overturn a worldwide order freezing Mallya’s assets. The court also upheld an Indian court’s ruling that the consortium of 13 Indian banks were entitled to recover funds.