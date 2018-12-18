Women’s wall: Kodiyeri criticizes NSS,

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, state secretary of CPI(M) has come forward against NSS, which criticized the women’s wall set to be organized by the government. Kodiyeri said that the stand taken by NSS is suicidal. “NSS’s stand is not right. The leaders are trying to tie up NSS with RSS. The leadership should change their stand immediately”, said Kodiyeri.

Quoting the Sabarimala issue, Kodiyeri also asked whether chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan should have taken a negative stance when the court orders to permit women at Sabarimala temple. NSS attending RSS programmes is part of the agenda propagated by certain people who are trying to house NSS under RSS shelter. The members of the society should take stand against it. NSS should realize the repercussions of joining with the RSS and correct their mistake, he said.

Criticizing NSS chief G Sukumaran Nair for his remarks about the arrogance of chief minister, Kodiyeri said that CM is showing arrogance for implementing equality between men and women.