Won’t let Modi sleep until all farm loans waived: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said that he will not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleep until all farm loans have been waived. Gandhi said the government has turned a blind eye to the loans given to 15 top industrialists of the country, including Reliance Group chairperson Anil Ambani, but made no effort to alleviate the woes of the farmers in the last four and half years.

“We promised to waive loans in 10 days. In two states, we did it within six hours and we would do it in the third state very soon,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament. He was referring to the Congress’ newly formed governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh fulfilling promises made ahead of the Assembly polls and waiving loans on Monday.

“We will not let Prime Minister Narendra Modi sleep until loans of all farmers are waived,” the Congress president said. Issuing a challenge to the prime minister, Gandhi said, “If the Modi government does not waive farm loans, we guarantee to waive farm loans if voted to power in 2019.”

He also claimed that the loans of friends of Modi and BJP president Amit Shah had been waived. Alleging that Rs 3.5 lakh crore was waived for 15 people, including for Anil Ambani, he said poor people and small shopkeepers were on one side and the group of industrialists on the other.