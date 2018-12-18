Your daily horoscope for December 18, 2018

Check out the horoscope predictions on our website!

Aries

You will exhibit your worth in ample measure today. You will probably chalk out great plans and ideas at work, and this will be very beneficial. But despite this, Ganesha says, if you don’t get the deserved recognition, don’t lose heart. Learn to take setbacks without getting disappointed.

Taurus

Today Ganesha sees you overdoing your aggression, domination bit and urges you to keep your assertiveness in check. This day is not a favourable one for new ventures and undertakings. Don’t therefore attempt anything new. Talk pleasantly. Harshness, roughness in your tone is only going to antagonize and alienate valuable friends. Above all, don’t lose your temper. Stay calm. Act normal. Yoga and meditation will help.

Gemini

A progressive day awaits you. However, you need to keep yourself in check when enjoying yourself. You will spend time with your friends and family and bond emotionally. Do not neglect your family members in the group activities that you take up, says Ganesha.

Cancer

You will take on new responsibilities, says Ganesha. So you will be busy in your task. You may feel exhausted due to hectic work. So it entails mental tension.

Leo

You will be seized by a desire to do something new for a change today. Your mood will be bright throughout the day. You will be able to achieve success owing to your energy and enthusiasm. The planets are in your favour, hence you can accept the challenges coming your way and prevail over them, says Ganesha.

Virgo

A fear of the unknown will keep lurking in your mind today. The shadow will only grow larger as the day progresses. You may find yourself spending too much on your foreign friends. Ganesha advises you to be cautious in this regard today.

Libra

Ganesha says your children will gain achievements that will have you feel proud of them. You will get monetary benefit either by increment in salary or by inheritance. You will be able to gain substantial gains by investing in real estate or buying insurance policies.

Scorpio

Ganesha asks you to practice caution today. There are strong possibilities that an evil eye may attack you in some or other way. So, keep a watchful eye. And remember, every day brings along an experience and a lesson with it. Learn and move on.

Sagittarius

Your stars are aligned in a way that you may have to travel long distance, either for business or for leisure. Socially, you are active as you are likely to attend a function and take the centre stage. You may also participate in religious activities and give importance of rites and rituals, if need be, informs Ganesha.

Capricorn

You have sacrificed a lot on enjoyment with friends and family, done some backbreaking work and kept your focus to reach where you are right now. Ganesha gives you a pat on your back for all the hard work you’ve put in. Now, it is time to watch the tree bear fruits. With some additional responsibilities, promotion in terms of salary or position is on the cards for you. You will get so tied up in your work that you’ll crave to have free time.

Aquarius

Things barely move today. But just like the proverbial tortoise, you seem to be winning the race, for many opportunities will come your way. There won’t be any cash crunch, so you needn’t lose sleep over that, says Ganesha.

Pisces

Looking at your planetary positions for today, there is a likelihood that you will suffer from reversals in fortunes financially. Hence be wary when it comes to financial dealings.