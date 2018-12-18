Zareen Khan slaps a man who tried to touch her inappropriately; VIDEO

Zareen Khan was in Aurangabad for a store launch was mobbed by the crowd. A huge number of fans were present at the event, but reportedly, when the actress had to leave, the crowd didn’t let her car pass through and the situation went out of control.

In a shocking video, it can be seen how the crowd lost its cool to have a glimpse of the actress.

Taking advantage of such situation, few perverts tried to touch her inappropriately, the actress without thinking much, turn and slaps them. Indeed a bold and appropriate move by the actress.

Watch the video below;