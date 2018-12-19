40-member women team all set to go to Sabarimala on December 23

40 member women team are all set to trek Sabarimala temple. The team is planning to trek Sabarimala on December 23. The team consists of women aged below 50. Manithi, a Tamil Nadu-based organization Tamil Nadu based organization is behind this move. A few Adivasi women from Wayanad will also join the team. The team includes 15 women from Tamil Nadu, five persons from Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Karnataka and 20 persons from Kerala.

Selvi, of the group, clarified that 40 women including her will enter Sabarimala temple on December 23 at any cost. “Except one person in the team, all others are below 50 years. We have come to know about protests against young women’s entry in Sabarimala but our belief is that we shall be able to have darshan of Ayyappa,” she said. “Unlike women who tried to go earlier, we are true believers and hence we are self-confident. We shall reach Pathanamthitta on December 23. We have sent a letter to the chief minister’s office and got the reply that the letter had been handed over to the department concerned,” Selvi said.

“We all are observing vratham (penance). We were proud about the Supreme Court order and respite for many among us who were unhappy over the tradition that banned young women from entering Sannidhanam,” she said.