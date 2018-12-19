BJP workers stage protest against Rahul Gandhi for ‘spreading lies’

Workers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest against Congress President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi for allegedly “spreading lies” about the Rafale deal.

BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari led the protestors in a demonstration outside the Congress party’s headquarters. “We are here to expose the lies of Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi who is spreading lies on the Rafale deal on a regular basis,” Tiwari said at the protest.

The protesters had raised slogans against the Congress and its president, who has been instrumental in mounting a scathing attack on the Modi government over an alleged “scam” in the deal for the French fighter jets.

The protesters then tried to move closer to the Congress headquarters at Akbar Road but were stopped at a police barricade. They were later detained and taken to the Parliament Street police station.