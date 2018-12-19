Bulandshahr incident a political conspiracy, says Uttar Pradesh CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath now says that the Bulandshahr violence is an act of political conspiracy. This statement is in stark contrast to his earlier assessment when he called the incident an “accident”.

The proceedings in both the Houses of the state legislature was washed out amid uproar and sloganeering by the opposition Samajwadi Party and the Congress over various issues, including the plight of farmers and the law-and-order situation in the state, that led to repeated adjournments.

“The December 3 -Bulandshahr- violence is a political conspiracy hatched by those who have lost political ground,” he told media persons after the Assembly was adjourned for the day amid opposition ruckus. “It was a political conspiracy which has been exposed… Peace and order will be maintained at all cost… The administration and government have repulsed the designs (of conspirators) sternly,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister had earlier termed the Bulandshahr incidents an accident.

The Bulandshahr violence, which occurred over an incident of alleged cow slaughter, claimed two lives including that of a police inspector.