Congress insulted every institution of democracy, accuses PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused that Congress party has humiliated every institution of democracy, be it the Army or the CAG. He said the main opposition party even questioned a Supreme Court verdict just because it did not like it, apparently hinting at the continued assault by the party on him over the Rafale deal.

The prime minister was interacting with booth-level workers of Vellore, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram and south Chennai districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, through video conferencing from New Delhi. “The Congress party has become more cunning since the days of Emergency,” he said, sharpening his assault on the Congress.

Before every election they begin to make noise about EVMs, trying to create an atmosphere of doubt. However after elections, if Congress performs well they seem to accept results that have come out of the same EVM, he said.

Modi asked party workers to increase their outreach by creating awareness about his government’s welfare schemes. “From housing to health care, from sanitation to skills, there are schemes for every section of society,” he said and asked booth level workers to reach out to people about those measures.