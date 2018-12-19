KeralaLatest News

CPI(M) Leader Sends Actress Nude Picture on Whatsapp

Dec 19, 2018, 10:14 am IST
Kochi: CPI(M) district Panchayat member has run into trouble after he send an actress nude picture on Whatsapp. It was a senior CPI(M) member from Ernakulam District Panchayath who send the nude picture of a prominent actor in a Whatsapp group which has other district members and officials. Some of the women members soon came with a protest against this.

As per the latest system in Whatsapp, if you do not delete a picture from whatsapp after a certain time, you won’t be able to delete it after that.

The issue has gained steam and some of the members of the party has recommended action against the member.

