Dubai Health Authority to distribute free health insurance cards to these expats

Dubai Health Authority will distribute 100 health insurance cards among the needy expatriates as part of Year of Zayed celebrations.

The card called Year of Zayed Health Insurance Card will be part of the Essential Benefits Package (EBP) and will have a maximum limit of Dh150,000. The card will be valid for a year.

Saleh Al Hashmi, Advisor at DHA’s Health Insurance Corporation said that 100 people have been identified already.”This is an ongoing initiative and we will keep selecting people based on their financial needs,” he said at the launch.

The EBP covers all emergency costs, maternity issues, surgeries, cancer treatment etc. The cards have been sponsored by the 12 insurance companies that are registered with DHA under EBP.