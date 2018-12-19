Latest NewsTechnology

Garmin India launches Rugged GPS Smartwatch : Price and Features

Dec 19, 2018, 09:03 pm IST
Garmin launched a GPS-enabled rugged smartwatch called Instinct in India, priced at Rs. 26,990.

The smartwatch is available at Garmin’s authorised stores, select Helios stores and online platforms such as Amazon India, Paytm Mall, and The Garmin Store. The Garmin Instinct will be available in Flame Red, Graphite, and Tundra.

The Garmin Instinct is equipped with an inbuilt 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) support – that helps track location in challenging environments compared to just GPS alone – and wrist-based heart rate monitor, the company said in a statement. It features a fibre-reinforced polymer case, which along with its thermal, shock, and water resistance gives it a US MIL-STD-810 rating.

The watch can be paired with phone and Garmin Connect online fitness community for automatic uploads, live tracking, and the GroupTrack feature.

