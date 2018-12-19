Haryana Municipal Election Results : Massive Victory For BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in many seats in the Haryana municipal elections. The saffron party has won Hisar seat with a margin of over 28,000 votes.

Meanwhile, counting of voters to elect a new Municipal Corporation for which elections were held on Sunday is underway amid tight security.

As per the initial trends, the ruling BJP of Manohar Lal Khattar is leading in five municipal corporations and two municipal committees.

The results for five Nagar Nigams in Haryana – Rohtak, Hisar, Karnal, Panipat and Yamunanagar – were declared by the Haryana State Election Commission on Wednesday. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded candidates on all wards and mayoral posts, the Congress fielded Independent candidates supported by them. The INLD had also fielded its candidates this election.

The elections were held on December 16 that saw a total turn out of 69% in five municipal corporations – Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak and Yamunanagar and two municipal committees, namely Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad and Punri in Kaithal.

According to the state election commission, the entire voting was conducted through EVMs and there were no reports of malfunctioning from anywhere. The poll body said that elaborate security arrangements have been for peaceful conduct of counting of votes.