Huge blast at matchbox factory, 1 killed , several injured

One person was killed and another was critically injured Wednesday in a blast at a matchbox-making factory in Punjab’s Bathinda district. The blast happened around 11.30 am at the factory in Industrial Growth Centre on Mansa Road, police said. The reason for the explosion was yet to be ascertained.

The raw material for making matchboxes have been lying there for the last two years, officials said. A junk dealer, identified as Harish Kumar, died in the blast, while Raj Kumar has been admitted to the hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a detailed inquiry to ascertain the cause of the blast. He also announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh for the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The chief minister also directed the Deputy Commissioner Bathinda to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured and a thorough probe into the incident. On directives of the chief minister, the Deputy Commissioner Bathinda has entrusted the task of enquiry to Additional District Magistrate.