Thiruvananthapuram: BJP leader K Surendran said that CPI(M) is trying to get the support of minorities by telling them they have the threat of RSS. ”

All who speaks the truth are ‘made’ RSS. Nobody in the cabinet has the courage to let young women enter Sabarimala secretly. M M Mani’s statement will only serve to hurt the sentiments of Devotees.”: said Surendran.