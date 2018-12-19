Latest NewsPolitics

Manmohan Singh read from someone else’s script, Narendra Modi doesn’t need script or a director : BJP

Dec 19, 2018, 03:22 pm IST
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday slammed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his comment on PM Narendra Modi. Naqvi while taking a jibe at Singh, said that the former prime minister always spoke on someone else’s order.

Referring to the senior Congress leader, the union minister said, “He is a senior leader and a former PM, when he was PM he used to talk on someone’s order and script, even now he is doing same. He should realise that PM Modi doesn’t need prompter, script or a director.”

He accused Modi of being afraid of the press asking him questions on his foreign tours and cited his example on how he (Singh) briefed the media.

The Congress leader said, “People say I was a silent Prime Minister. I think these volumes (his book ‘Changing India’) speak for themselves. I wasn’t the PM who was afraid of talking to the press. I met press regularly, and on every foreign trip I undertook, I had a press conference on return.”

 

