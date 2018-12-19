Manmohan Singh Says he wasn’t like P.M Modi Who is ‘Scared of Speaking to Press’

You might have your personal opinion about who is the better Prime Minister between Narendra Modi and Man Mohan Singh, but if you ask about who was the P.M who interacted more with the public, Modi might just be the name that most people would say. But Manmohan Singh himself doesn’t think that way and he feels P.M Modi is scared to talk to media.

Speaking at the launch of his book “Changing India”, the former Prime Minister also asserted that India was destined to become a major economic global power.